Canada wildfires: Montreal has worst air of any major city globally

Wildfires in Canada left Montreal blanketed with smog on Sunday (June 25), causing the city to have the worst air quality of any major city globally, the news agency AFP reported early Monday citing pollution monitor IQAir. As per IQAir, Montreal has unhealthy air quality as hundreds of wildfires are burning across the country. The report said that Environment Canada issued smog warnings in several Quebec regions due to the fire.

"High concentrations of fine particulate matter are causing poor air quality and reduced visibilities," with conditions to persist until Monday morning, the agency said and urged residents to avoid outdoor activities and wear masks if they have to step outside. Major outdoor events cancelled in Montreal According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Montreal's Ironman triathlon race was cancelled because of the poor air quality and local authorities said that sports facilities and swimming pools would be closed.

Quebec's forest fire protection agency SOPFEU said that there are 80 active forest fires in the province with several growing over the weekend due to dry weather and high temperatures.

The SOPFEU said the extent of smoke is making it difficult for air tankers and helicopters to be effective. The agency, however, pointed out that significant amounts of rain are expected on Monday or Tuesday in the province's northwest.

And on Wednesday, 119 French firefighters are due to arrive in Quebec to relieve a contingent of their compatriots in the field since early June. US begins sending data to Canada to help detect wildfires Earlier this month, the US Department of Defense began sending real-time satellite and sensor data to Canadian authorities to help detect wildfires. In a statement on June 17, US National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said, "Starting today, DOD personnel will analyze and share real-time data derived from US satellites and sensors and convey it via a cooperative agreement between the US National Interagency Fire Center and the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre," Reuters reported.

Hodge added that the government was also deploying additional US Department of the Interior (DOI), USDA Forest Service (USFS), and state wildland firefighting personnel and equipment to Canada.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE