Canada: Massive wildfires continue to displace thousands

Wildfires and a record-breaking heat wave punished eastern Canada on Thursday (June 1). The wildfires are ravaging the Atlantic coast and also other parts of the country. The situation is being described by many as 'unprecedented'. On Thursday, more than 210 fires were burning across the country. Eighty-two of them were out of control.

More than 2.7 million hectares of land across the country has been scorched. According to the officials, this is more than last three decades' average.

"These conditions this early in the season are unprecedented and of course they are deeply concerning," Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair told a news conference in Ottawa.

The month of May saw some major fires. These were notably in Alberta and Saskatchewan. However, in the last week, firefighting shifted to Nova Scotia on the Atlantic coast. Wildefires here are usually relatively rare.

"It's a simple fact that Canada's experiencing the impacts of climate change, including more frequent and more extreme wildfires," Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said, projecting the amount of forest burned by wildfires to double by 2050.

On Thursday, 16 fires were burning in Nova Scotia. The flames had destroyed two hundred homes. About 20,000 residents have been displaced.

"The numbers are really breath-taking," said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. "Our province is experiencing tremendous trauma."

The Coast Guard and water bombers from neighboring provinces have been helping out, additional kit has been shipped in from Ontario, and firefighters from the United States and South Africa are en route.

"We are far from being out of the woods. We are still dealing with a very dangerous and volatile situation," local natural resources official David Steeves said. Halifax threatened Northwest suburbs of Nova Scotia's main city Halifax are threatened by a large fire that forced evacuation of more than 16,000 people. It is reportedly under control.

But another fire near Lake Barrington poses a challenge for fire crews after burning more than 20,000 hectares. It is the largest fire ever recorded in the province.

Earlier this week, more than 2000 residents who were in the path of that fast-moving blaze were forced to flee at very short notice. Soaring temperatures Major Canadian cities like Montreal, Toronto, even capital Ottawa saw record-breaking temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

Line Blette, a construction worker in downtown Montreal, drenched herself with water to cool down, telling AFP: "It's the only way to we can work."

Passerby Nora Amar, 33, sporting a white hat to protect her from the sun, said the city needs more trees to provide shade as the weather undergoes "a drastic change."

(With inputs from agencies)

