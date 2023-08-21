Canada to send military to tackle fast-spreading wildfires in British Columbia
In his latest tweet, Trudeau said the federal government will offer support from the Canadian military 'to help with evacuations, staging'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday (August 20) that the administration has planned to deploy the military to tackle fast-spreading wildfires in British Columbia, as the western province deals with flames that have led to evacuation orders for more than 35,000 people.
British Columbia declared a state of emergency and put a prohibition on non-essential travel to free up lodging for evacuees and firefighters. It also asked drone operators and others to take pictures of the fires to avoid approaching rescue personnel.
After spending the previous four days battling the devastating fires, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund expressed some optimism.
He claimed that as a result, firefighters were able to put "boots on the ground" and pour water on the fires that threatened the town of 150,000 residents.
Update: We’ve received and approved British Columbia’s request for federal assistance. We’re deploying @CanadianForces assets and providing resources to help with evacuations, staging, and other logistical tasks. We’ll continue to be here with whatever support is needed.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 20, 2023
Brolund told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that "things are looking better. We are finally feeling like we are moving forward rather than moving backwards, and that's a great feeling". Despite the sigh of relief, he warned of difficult days ahead to contain the McDougall Creek fire.
In his latest tweet, Trudeau said the federal government will offer support from the Canadian military "to help with evacuations, staging".
Although forest fires are not unusual in Canada, their spread and resulting disruptions highlight the severity of the country's worst wildfire season to date, which some scientists have attributed to climate change.
Yellowknife situation
In the meantime, fires in the nearby Northwest Territories forced the evacuation of Yellowknife, the region's capital, turning the little city of 20,000 mainly into a ghost town.
On Saturday, Yellowknife experienced some relief from overnight rains, but Northwest Territories environment minister Shane Thompson warned that "a little rain does not mean it's safe to come back home".
As mentioned by local reports, Yellowknife official Chris Greencorn praised the work crews were doing to build defences around the city.
Trudeau met with Yellowknife evacuees on Friday when they arrived in Edmonton, Alberta. he said that the fires have caused "terrible loss". The ones who are affected have no idea when they may return home.
