Canada to send Leopard-2 tanks to bolster NATO in Latvia

Canadian defence minister said on Friday (June 16) that the country is planning to bolster its forces in Latvia by deploying 15 Leopard 2A4M tanks. The move is being made as part of NATO efforts to build a combat-capable brigade in a country which has a border with Russia.

Defence Minister Anita Anand said that the army tank squadron will be fully deployed by fall. She was speaking to reporters from Brussels.

"This will significantly boost the capabilities of the Canada-led NATO battle group in Latvia, ensuring its continued ability to protect the eastern flank of our alliance," Anand said.

Canada has 800 members of its armed forces in Latvia. It is its largest foreign military deployment. The NATO battle group in the European country is made up from contributions from 11 nations.

In 2016, NATO decided to boost its military presence in the eastern regions of the alliance as a "deterrence and defence posture". NATO had cited an "aggressive" Russia

A year ago, Canada, Latvia and their NATO partners agreed to bolster the force to a brigade.

Canada is also working alongside Latvia to train Ukrainian junior officers on intelligence reconnaissance and battle planning.

Canada has one of world's largest Ukrainian diaspora. It has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia. Canada has supplied military and financial assistance to Kyiv since Russian invasion that started in the year 2022. Fresh military aid to Ukraine Canada is also a founding member of NATO. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has visited war-time Kyiv twice. Last week, he pledged addition military aid of USD 378.5 million.

"Let me be clear. Canada and all NATO allies will always defend every inch of NATO territory, and we are deploying the necessary capabilities and personnel to make good on that promise," Canadian Defence Minister Anand said.

She spoke with reporters in Ottawa virtually. Brussels hosted meetings of NATO defence ministers on Thursday and Friday.

Anand expressed confidence in current NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. When asked whom did Canada support as the new NATO chief, Anand declined to give name.

Stoltenberg's term has already been prolonged three times, and he is due to step down in September after nine years as secretary-general of the military alliance, which has assumed even greater importance since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I have full confidence in Secretary General Stoltenberg's leadership," Anand said. "He has been a very steady hand during a time of intensity in Europe and in the global strategic environment."

(With inputs from agencies)

