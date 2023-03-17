Canada: Teen shoots mother, kills two cops before taking his own life, says report

A 16-year-old wounded his mother with a firearm and then killed two police officers before taking his own life in Edmonton, Alberta early Thursday (March 16), the news agency Associated Press reported on Friday citing officials. According to Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee, the two officers were fatally shot when they arrived at an apartment building on a domestic dispute call around 12.47 am.

McFee said there was no indication that the officers were able to return fire. The police chief added that other officers sent to the apartment found the teenager dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He also said that the woman was in a life-threatening condition when taken to a hospital but was later listed in a serious but stable condition.

The deceased police officers were identified as Travis Jordan, 35, and Brett Ryan, 30. Jordan had been with the Edmonton Police for 8.5 years while Ryan served with the force for 5.5 years.

“I can’t tell you how devastated we are with their loss,” police chief Dale McFee said, the Associated Press reported.

Taking to Twitter, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, "Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two Edmonton Police officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues – we’re here for you."

Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two @EdmontonPolice officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues – we’re here for you. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 16, 2023 ×

These killings are the first for the police force since 2015 when Constable Daniel Woodall was shot numerous times while using a battering ram to enter a residence. Another officer of the force Sergeant Jason Harley was struck by a round that penetrated his body armour but survived. And in 1990, Constable Ezio Faraone was shot to death while responding to an armed robbery, the news agency further reported.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE