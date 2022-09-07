Canada mass stabbings: Suspect continues to elude heavy police force as manhunt enters third day

One of the two suspects in the Canadian mass stabbing incident remained elusive for the third consecutive day as the police scrambled across the Saskatchewan province after reports of possible sightings in the James Smith Cree Nation area.

According to CBC News, heavy police forces were deployed on the indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan, about 320 km (200 miles) north of the provincial capital of Regina, where Sunday's bloodshed cost 10 lives and left more than 15 people hurt, making it one of the deadliest attacks in Canada's modern history.

However, the reported sighting turned out to be a false alarm, as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) hours later said its "investigation has determined" that the suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, "is not located in the community" of the reserve. They added that authorities were continuing to search for him.

Sanderson remained at large a day after authorities found his older brother and the other accused, Damien Sanderson, 31, dead in the James Smith Cree Nation.

The police are yet to determine the motive for the Sunday rampage that specifically targeted an indigenous community of 3,400 people in the James Smith Cree reserve and the nearby Weldon village.

The police are focusing their search for Sanderson in Regina city.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an event in Vancouver said that the nation is “very much still in crisis mode”, adding, “We need to make sure that everyone stays safe.”

The PM also urged all Canadians to stand with the “people of Saskatchewan at this time”.

Though the initial investigation linked the killings to drug use, police have not identified drugs or alcohol as a factor, Reuters reported.

