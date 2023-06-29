Canada: Hate-motivated triple stabbing at University of Waterloo, student charged

A 24-year-old University of Waterloo student, Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, has been charged following a triple stabbing attack which is believed to be hate-motivated, as per local media reports. The attack took place during a gender studies class, Philosophy 202, which explores gender issues according to the university's website. Waterloo Regional Police have filed three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose against Villalba-Aleman.

Authorities believed that the attack, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, was motivated by hate and targeted gender expression and gender identity. In a statement, Waterloo police said, “The accused targeted a gender studies class and investigators believe this was a hate-motivated incident related to gender expression and gender identity."

The incident resulted in serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a 38-year-old female professor, a 20-year-old female student, and a 19-year-old male student. All three victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. Arrest and court appearance The accused, an international student, was apprehended inside the building shortly after the stabbing incident. He has since been taken into custody. Villalba-Aleman appeared in court for a bail hearing on Thursday in view of the charges against him.

Nick Manning, the Associate Vice President of Communications for the University of Waterloo, confirmed that the suspect involved in the stabbing incident had graduated from the university at the end of the fall term in 2022.

The description of the course, during which the stabbing attack took place, states that it delves into "construction of gender in the history of philosophy through contemporary discussions." University community left shocked Yusuf Kaymak, a student who was present in the class at the time, recounted the events. He mentioned that approximately 40 students were in attendance at the time of the stabbing attack.

"The guy basically walked in and asked the teacher if he was the professor, he said 'yeah,' then he pulled out a knife and after that, everybody just ran out," Kaymak said adding, "I ran out, and after we went outside, there was a kid that was stabbed. He was bleeding (from) his arm. I don't know what happened to the professor." Canadian PM reacts Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a written statement condemning the act of violence as "horrifying and unacceptable." "This type of violence must always be condemned. Our thoughts are with the professor and two students who were injured," he said.