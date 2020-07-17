Canada asks inessential US travellers to stay home

The Canadian/US border is expected to remain closed until August 21.

In March, Canada closed its border to all "non-essential traffic" due to the coronavirus pandemic. The US and Canadian governments have since been reviewing the agreement every 30 days, and reports suggest the closure will be extended a fourth time.

To this end, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday: "We recognise that the situation continues to be complex in the United States with regard to Covid-19. We are going to continue to keep Canadians safe and to keep our economy flowing."

Canadians are "apprehensive" about Americans visiting north of the border, says the Tourism Industry Association of Alberta (TIAT), a group representing hundreds of tourism operators in the Rocky Mountains and elsewhere across the western province.

In previous summers, Americans helped fill the rooms of several hotels in the country. But now they are not allowed to stay in hotels there.

Americans are now allowed into Canada only if they are working, going to school, supporting critical infrastructure, getting immediate medical care, for safety and security, or shopping for "goods necessary to preserve the health and safety of an individual or family."

US travellers driving to their home or a job in the state of Alaska are also allowed to travel through Canada, but transit must be "direct, continuous and uninterrupted," and they're only allowed to stop for sleep, bathroom breaks, gas or food.

US travellers may also cross the border to visit immediate family if they stay for at least 15 days.

US citizens are not allowed into Canada for "discretionary travel," which includes hikes, birthday parties, boating across the border, picking up a pet or opening a summer house.

If these citizens show any sign of COVID-19, they will be turned back.