Canada announces new 3-year work permit for US H-1B visa holders| Details

Canada announced a new open work permit for H-1B visa holders in the United States, making it easier for H-1B holders to work and study in the country. Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser made the announcement on Tuesday that the government is planning to create an open work permit that will allow 10,000 American H-1B visa holders to come and work in the country.

In the official release, Canada’s Ministry of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship (IRCC) said the program aims to provide study and work permits for the family members of H-1B visa holders.

Also Read | Reliance's attempt to acquire Boots thwarted as Walgreens shelves sale plans

"Thousands of workers in high-tech fields are employed with companies that have large operations in both Canada and the US, and those working in the US often hold an H-1B speciality occupation visa. As of July 16, 2023, H-1B speciality occupation visa holders in the US, and their accompanying immediate family members, will be eligible to apply to come to Canada," the release read. New Innovation Stream under the IMP IRCC will develop a new Innovation Stream under the International Mobility Program to attract highly talented individuals. The government came to this solution after consulting with several tech industry stakeholders. As there are still labour shortages in key tech companies, Canada’s aim will remain at increasing its talent base.

Also Read | US targets Wagner Group in curbs on gold firms suspected of funding mercenary force

The Canadian Government will therefore launch a new Innovation Stream by the end of 2023 that will create an exemption from the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process to help employers and talented workers support Canada’s innovation priorities and high-tech industries.

IRCC is considering two options:

1. Employer-specific work permits for up to five years for workers destined to work for a company identified by the Government of Canada as contributing to our industrial innovation goal

2. Open work permits for up to five years for highly skilled workers in select in-demand occupations New 3-year open work permit for H-1B visa holders All the approved applicants under the new decision will receive an open work permit for up to three years in duration.

"They will be able to work for almost any employer anywhere in Canada. Their spouses and dependants will also be eligible to apply for a temporary resident visa, with a work or study permit, as needed," said the release.

Fraser said that by the end of this year, the federal government will be developing an immigration stream for some of the world’s most talented people that will be able to come to Canada to work for tech companies, irrespective of having a job or not, reported CBC News, a Canada-based news outlet.

However, the Immigration minister did not explain exactly who will qualify or how many people will be admitted to the stream.

H-1B visas allow foreign nationals to temporarily work in the US in certain specialised occupations, including the technology sector. Tech companies went on a hiring spree during the pandemic but have since started laying people off in large numbers. This has left a lot of H-1B visa holders jobless.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE