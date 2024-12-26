Canada has announced significant changes to its Express Entry system that may result in new challenges for Indian job seekers. The changes are expected to go into effect in the spring of 2025.

According to the statement issued by the Canadian government, candidates applying for permanent residency (PR) will no longer get additional points for their job offers. The move is introduced to help curb fraudulent immigration.

“We are taking important steps to reduce fraud while continuing to attract the skilled talent our economy needs,” said Marc Miller, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

“Immigration has always been a cornerstone of Canada's success, and we remain committed to welcoming the best and brightest to Canada so that everyone has access to the quality jobs, homes and supports they need to thrive,” he added.

What is Canada’s Express Entry system?

The Canadian government allows skilled workers to apply for PR through online applications. Under the current Express Entry system, applicants having job offers can earn an additional 50 or even 200 points in the comprehensive ranking system (CRS), helping them secure PR more easily.

How will the change impact applicants?

If the CRS points are removed, candidates pursuing Canadian PR through the Express Entry system will not get an advantage even if they have a job offer, including those who are presently working in the country temporarily.

“Once the change is introduced, it will apply to all candidates with job offers in the pool as well as new candidates entering the pool,” the government said.

However, the new rules will not be applicable to those who have already been invited to apply for PR with a CRS score, including jobs and those whose applications for PR to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) are currently under process.

(With inputs from agencies)