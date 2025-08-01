Days after US President Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariffs on India, India's Ministry of External Affairs on Friday (August 1) reaffirmed the strength and resilience of India-US relations. The MEA stressed that the India-US relationship has "weathered many transitions" and remains anchored in shared interests and mutual respect.

Trump on Wednesday announced 25 per cent tariffs, along with a penalty on India, citing high trade barriers and India's arms and oil imports from Russia amid its war with Ukraine.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that India and the US have strong defence ties, which have been strengthening over the last several years.

“There is potential for our defence partnership to grow further. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that both countries have committed to," Jaiswal asserted.

Despite the disappointing tariff announcement, India's ministry expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two nations would continue to progress.

"We are confident our relationship with the United States will continue to move forward,” Jaiswal said.

Ties shouldn't be seen from prison of third nation

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal further stressed that the ties between India and the US should not be seen through the prism of a third nation.

“Ties with any country, and all the ties that we have with various countries, stand on their own merit and shouldn’t be seen through the prism of a third country,” he said.

Trump on Wednesday announced that impose 25 per cent tariffs on India, along with a penalty, citing several reasons. India has been disappointed by the US tariffs.