Can live with Covid? South Africa to not impose lockdown or quarantine rules

South Africa seems to be ready to live with the Covid pandemic as it does not plan to impose lockdown or any rules for quarantine.

This comes as the country has witnessed an unprecedented surge in the number of coronavirus cases fuelled by the emergence and spread of new variant Omicron.

The South African government has decided to take a more pragmatic approach. It will also keep an eye on severe Covid cases and whether health systems are under threat or not, said a report by PTI.

On January 9, the medical experts of the country had said that restrictions enforced on the economy, livelihoods and other aspects of society due to coronavirus have indirect but severe effects.

They recommended that the government should not blindly go for such restrictions imposed across the world as they are not possible locally and yield only nominal benefits.

At this time, the country is witnessing the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The new approach of the government is in stark contrast to the worldwide practice of imposing restrictions to curtail the rise in the number of Covid cases.

