/Can India build AI without NVIDIA? The chip dependency challenge explained

India's artificial intelligence ambitions rely heavily on advanced computing hardware from NVIDIA. But allegations of chip diversion to China and tighter US export controls raise questions about supply chains, costs and whether Indian AI startups can access the computing power they need.

NVIDIA's China Chip Crisis: Could India's AI Ambitions Be At Risk?

India is investing billions of rupees to build its artificial intelligence ecosystem, but a major part of that ambition depends on NVIDIA. With more than 38,000 GPUs reportedly made available and a target of 1 lakh by December, access to its chips is becoming increasingly important for India's AI plans.

However, allegations of advanced NVIDIA chips being diverted to China have raised questions about tighter US export controls and chip tracking. If Washington introduces stricter licensing requirements, could Indian AI startups face higher costs, delayed deliveries and greater uncertainty?

The issue highlights a bigger challenge: how can India build its AI capabilities without becoming too dependent on foreign chip suppliers?

Why NVIDIA matters to India's AI Mission

Under the government's Rs 10,372-crore IndiaAI Mission, India is working to expand access to computing infrastructure for researchers, startups and developers. Advanced GPUs are essential for training and running large AI models. They provide the computing power needed to process enormous amounts of data and support applications such as generative AI, language models and advanced research.

NVIDIA is a major supplier of this hardware. Its chips are therefore an important part of India's efforts to develop domestic AI capabilities. The reported availability of more than 38,000 GPUs, alongside a target of 1 lakh by December, reflects the scale of computing infrastructure India wants to build.

Could NVIDIA's China controversy affect Indian startups?

The concern is not that India is directly involved in alleged chip diversion. It is that stricter US controls could affect the wider supply chain. If advanced chips face additional licensing requirements, suppliers may need to carry out more checks on buyers, shipments and end users. For Indian startups, this could potentially mean longer procurement timelines, higher compliance costs and uncertainty over access to particular processors. However, tighter controls on shipments to China would not automatically mean restrictions on legitimate sales to India. The actual impact would depend on the specific US rules, affected chip models and licensing decisions.

Can India reduce its dependence on NVIDIA?

India's long-term challenge is to diversify its access to computing hardware. Developing domestic semiconductor manufacturing, supporting alternative chip technologies and building a broader supplier network could reduce dependence on a single company. But replacing advanced GPUs is not straightforward. AI developers also need compatible software, reliable infrastructure and the technical expertise to operate different hardware platforms.

The bigger question for India's AI future