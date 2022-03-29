Campaign pushes for change in Bitcoin mining method to save environment

It can not be denied that Bitcoin singlehandedly popularised the concept of cryptocurrency and huge rise in its prize since its inception means that Bitcoin mining is now a widespread endevour.

But mining Bitcoins requires one to have a large array of computers the computing power of which is then harnessed to tackle extremely complex cryptographic puzzles during the process of mining. These understandably consumes a lot of energy and leaves a huge carbon footprint.

Several environmental organisation have come together to launch a campaign that says a small tweak in Bitcoin mining method may considerably reduce the huge energy requirement and carbon footprint of the mining. The campaign 'Change the Code Not the Climate' has been launched by Environmental Working Group, Greenpeace USA and several other groups that are battling Bitcoin mining facilities.

The 'Proof of work', the software code that is used in Bitcoin mining.

Rival cryptocurrency Ethereum or Ether is planning a shift to another system called "proof of stake". It is believed that such a shift would bring the energy requirement to mine Ethereum down by 99 per cent.

The campaign launched by the environmental organisations is urging Bitcoin miners to take a similar step and help save the environment