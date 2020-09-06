Campaign for general elections begin in New Zealand: Ardern seeks mandate

Jacinda Ardern Photograph:( Reuters )
The parliament in New Zealand was dissolved in a brief ceremony for the official start of campaigning for the elections that are set to be held on October 17.
Campaign for general elections in New Zealand began on Sunday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is looking forward to riding popularity for the nation's COVID-19 response and compassionate handling of a massacre at two mosques to a revived mandate.
Polls in Auckland were delayed for a month in August due to lockdown after cases re-emerged. Auckland constitutes nearly a third of New Zealand's population.
In 2017, Ardern became the world's youngest female leader. Her decisive response to the pandemic and handling of last year's shooting by a white supremacist at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand's worst mass murder will play a major role in this year's election.
According to recent polls, Labour Party has a strong lead over the conservative National Party.
The advanced voting will begin on October 3.