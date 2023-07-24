Cameroon: At least 12 killed after building in Douala collapses, multiple injured

At least 12 people were killed and several others were injured, after a four-storey building in Cameroon’s commercial hub and largest city Douala collapsed, on Sunday (July 23), said the regional governor. Dozens of people were affected by the incident, said local officials and the death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts are underway.

What do we know about the incident?

According to officials, the collapse took place around 1:00 am (local time) in the north of the city. The incident occurred in Douala, in the western Littoral region of Cameroon which is also the country’s most populous city.

The four-storey building located in the city’s eastern Ange Raphael neighbourhood caved in and fell onto another, smaller residential building, said the local officials. Meanwhile, Charles Elie Zang Zang, a Douala municipal councillor said that rescue services were searching through the rubble for survivors.

The number of people present in the building when it collapsed was not immediately known. A report by BBC said distressed neighbours heard screams and frantically tried to dig people out after the collapse.

“We heard people screaming…and struggled to help some out of the wreckage, but could not do it with our spades and (garden) hoes,” said Gaspard Ndoppo, who lives near the collapsed buildings, as per the Associated Press.

According to reports, the military’s fire brigade, the Red Cross and other rescue services are currently working on the scene.

The reason for the building collapse was not immediately clear, however, local residents said it looked deteriorated with exposed and worn-out rods, reported Reuters.

About the victims

The city’s Laquintinie hospital said it had taken in 13 patients while two others – a girl of three and a young woman of 19 – had passed away, reported AFP. It added that three other children among those injured were receiving emergency paediatric treatment.

The staff of the hospital also reported the death of a three-year-old girl.

“Twelve died and the others are in hospital for medical attention,” said Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, the governor of the surrounding Littoral region, adding that a total of 31 people were affected.



“The casualty figures may be higher. Rescue workers, assisted by Cameroon government troops, are still digging the wreckage to see if more bodies can be recovered,” said the governor of the Littoral region.

He also told the press that the situation was under control and that search and rescue teams would make sure that no one remained under the rubble.

Building collapses not uncommon in Douala

In 2016, five people were killed under similar circumstances in Douala. At the time officials had blamed the poor state of repairs and apparent violations of building regulations. In June of that year, local authorities identified 500 buildings in danger of collapse.

Notably, Douala’s city council is currently in the midst of demolishing houses in high-risk zones susceptible to floods or landslides. However, the building that collapsed on Sunday was not marked for demolition.

(With inputs from agencies)





