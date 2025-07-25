/Cambodia-Thailand clash highlights: Gas station hit, martial law declared in Thailand. Here’s all you need to know

The Thailand-Cambodia clashes continued escalating as over 4,000 people took shelter at a Thai university near the Cambodia border on Friday (July 25). The situation got worse during the day, and Thailand declared martial law in eight districts bordering Cambodia. The Vice Admiral Apichart Sapprasert, Commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense, announced to impose martial law in some areas, following the Council for Democratic Reform under the Constitutional Monarchy’s order to impose martial law throughout the Kingdom from 19 September, before a royal decree was issued to “revoke” it in many areas later, but it was still open to additional enforcement in some areas if there was a necessity for security reasons.

The country declared martial law by the powers under Section 176, paragraph two of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, together with Section 4 of the Martial Law Act BE 2557.

India issues travel advisory for citizens

The Indian Embassy in Thailand issued an advisory for its citizens on Friday (July 25) and suggested avoiding visits to several areas in the country. India advised its nationals to avoid visiting seven provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat in Thailand.



The Indian Embassy took to the social media platform X and wrote a statement saying, "In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom."

US issues advisory

Moreover, the Donald Trump government also advised the US citizens to avoid travelling within 50 km of the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Thailand is open to Malaysia mediating

After denying any foreign mediation in the ongoing conflict, Thailand said that it is open to letting Malaysia mediate dialogue with Cambodia. Thai foreign ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said Bangkok was open to talks, possibly aided by Malaysia.

