/Cambodia slams ‘inhumane, brutal’ strikes by Thailand as four civilians killed in fresh clashes

Cambodia on Monday (Dec 8) strongly condemns “the inhumane and brutal acts” following airstrikes by Thailand in renewed clashes between the neighbours. At least four civilians were killed following the Thai attacks, Cambodia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement. It also accused Thailand of violating the ceasefire and the joint declaration between the two countries, forcing widespread evacuations near the border region. Meanwhile, Thailand’s Army said that its forces were attacked, killing one soldier and injuring four others.

“The Ministry of National Defense of the Kingdom of Cambodia categorically condemns in the harshest terms the brutal, barbaric, and belligerent acts of war committed by the Kingdom of Thailand against Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry said in a statement.

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry said that it did not retaliate at all, maintaining utmost restraint. It added that it remains committed to respecting and implementing the ceasefire agreement, urging the resolution of the conflict peacefully.

“During the entire course of these attacks, the Cambodian forces have maintained their utmost restraint and did not retaliate at all. Cambodia remains strictly committed to respecting and implementing the ceasefire agreement, the Joint Declaration between Cambodia and Thailand, and previous agreements between the two countries, based on the principles of resolving the disputes peacefully and in compliance with international law,” it said.

Cambodia also accused the Thai side of spreading disinformation to mislead national and international public opinion.

The statement added, “It is important to note that the recent attacks by the Thai military forces occurred after numerous provocative actions over the past several days. During this period, Thailand engaged in continuous disinformation campaigns, both through official and unofficial channels, spreading false information and accusations against Cambodia, with the intention of misleading national and international public opinion and using it as a pretext to re-escalate military tensions with Cambodia.”