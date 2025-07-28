/Cambodia and Thailand agree to ‘immediate and unconditional ceasefire’

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to end their border clashes starting at midnight on Monday.In a press conference after the peace talks, Ibrahim also expressed his “deep appreciation and gratitude” to the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia following talks in Malaysia between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.

“Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding as follows: One, an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from 24 hours local time, midnight on 28th July 2025, tonight,” Anwar said after mediation talks in Malaysia.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai acting leader Phumtham Wechayachai have expressed their positions and willingness for an immediate ceasefire, Anwar added.

The ceasefire was achieved after Malaysia offered to mediate in the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, the deadliest in a decade. As per reports, Hun Manet and Phumtham Wechayachai attended the mediation talks at Ibrahim’s residence in Malaysia's Putrajaya in the presence of the Chinese and US ambassadors to Malaysia.

‘Immediate and unconditional ceasefire’ from midnight

Anwar said Thailand and Cambodia will have an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” with effect from midnight local time. “This is a vital first step to a de-escalation and a restoration of peace and security,” he added.

Cambodian PM called the talks “a very good meeting” and said he hopes to stop the fighting immediately, while noting that as many as 300,000 people have been displaced on both sides due to the conflict. He also thanked Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, US President Donald Trump, and the Chinese government for their involvement in the mediation.

He also thanked his Thai counterpart Phumtham Wechayachai for his constructive engagement in the talks.

Thai and Cambodian military commanders to meet on Tuesday

Anwar also announced that the military commanders of Thailand and Cambodia will hold an informal meeting on Tuesday morning after the ceasefire takes effect. It will be followed by a meeting of defence attaches, led by the chairman of ASEAN, on 4 August.

Acting Thai PM Phumtham Wechayachai spoke briefly after his Cambodian counterpart and said the ceasefire was negotiated by his country “in good faith” and that Thailand is committed to peace.