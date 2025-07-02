More than a dozen wildfires have been ignited since Saturday in Southern California. The majors are being Juniper Fire, Wolf Fire and Lake Fire. There is widespread evacuation going on along with intense firefighting operations as several large blazes and a mile-high smoke blanket cover the horizon. Officials say these fires are just a prelude to what is coming as the state is moving from a dry winter and spring to an expected hot summer and fall. The northern part of California has also been under red alert since 8 pm Tuesday.

Juniper Fire (Unincorporated Perris, Riverside County)

Ignited around 11.30 am on Monday in a hilly terrain of Riverside County, spread across nearly 700 acres. The California Fire Authority has contained 30 per cent of the fire, according to the latest update from Tuesday. An evacuation warning has been issued for 2,500–5,000 residents near Camelot Hills and Good Hope. But it's been called off now.

Wolf Fire (Riverside County)

It broke out on Sunday afternoon near Old Banning-Idyllwild Road. It grew rapidly to approximately 2400 acres. The California Fire Authority has reported that 40 per cent of the fires have been contained on Tuesday. Three firefighters were reportedly injured, and over 4,000 structures were at risk. Mandatory evacuation was carried out in Banning and Cabazon.

The California Fire Authority has deployed helicopters, air tankers, and ground teams in difficult terrain, with the evening humidity likely to push the fire ahead more.

Lake Fire (San Bernardino County)

This sparked on Saturday afternoon near the Silverwood Lake off Highway 173. It had spread across 483 acres. According to the California Fire Authority, this was 70% contained as of June 2. Evacuation warnings were issued for hillside areas, Silverwood Lake Recreation Area was closed, and the forward spread was halted.

Additional Fires

Sims Fire (Lassen Co.): 223 acres, 70–90% contained.

Mindy Fire (Riverside Co.): nearly 100 acres, 70–98% contained.

Cable Fire (San Bernardino Co.): nearly 19 acres, nearly 50% contained.

California Wildfires have become the norm. In January 2025, wildfires in Southern California burned 57,000 acres and destroyed 18,000 structures, claimed 30 lives and forced 200,000 people to evacuate. A winter with below-average rainfall has left vegetation dry, and there is growing concern among authorities regarding the upcoming summer and fall. California Governor Gavin Newsom urged President Trump to step up the Federal government's effort to manage forest land, as 57 per cent of the forest is under the control of the Federal Government compared to the 3 per cent of the state. Gavin has sent a model executive order to the Whitehouse which intends to increase investment of the Federal Government in forestland management and challenged Trump to adopt it and help ‘Make America Rake Again.’