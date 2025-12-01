Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /California shooting: $25,000 bounty on attacker who killed 4, including minors – What we know

California shooting: $25,000 bounty on attacker who killed 4, including minors – What we know

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 01, 2025, 12:21 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 12:24 IST
California shooting: $25,000 bounty on attacker who killed 4, including minors – What we know

A law enforcement vehicle is parked at the scene of a shooting on November 30, 2025 in Stockton, California. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The sheriff’s office said that the deceased were aged 8, 9, 14, and 21 years. Withrow said that the shooting, which happened near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue, started indoors but went on outdoors.

The San Joaquin County sheriff on Sunday (Nov 30) shared more details regarding the brutal mass shooting in California’s Stockton during a press conference. The authorities confirmed that four people, including three minors, and 15 others were injured in the shooting, which happened at a banquet hall near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue. The police have described the shooting as a “targeted incident” at a child’s birthday party.

The sheriff’s office said that the deceased were aged 8, 9, 14, and 21 years. It added that detectives remained on the scene for processing evidence with the assistance of the California Department of Justice. The probe is ongoing, and the investigators are exploring all possibilities that led to the incident.

What we know about the suspect and shooting

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sheriff Patrick Withrow said that the authorities believe that multiple shooters were responsible for the incident. He added that the shooting started indoors but went on outdoors. Authorities have not detained anyone in connection with the shooting yet.

The sheriff added that the details about the guns used in the incident will be clear after ballistics tests. Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi called the shooting an incident of “gang violence” and a “terrorist act”.

“Gang violence exists in cities across the country, but this act was a pure act of terrorism. A complete, cowardly Terrorist Act!” she said. “The person or people responsible will lose their freedom for life. But they also handed out a life sentence to their own families and to the people who may have loved them. Because once they are arrested, they will NEVER see the light of day again!”

Trending Stories

She further warned, “And let me be very clear to anyone who hides, shields, or harbors these terrorists. You are putting yourself at risk of having your door kicked in, your home raided, and being arrested for aiding and abetting. If you protect them, you become part of this. And you will face the consequences.”

The mayor also announced that the total bounty has been increased to $25,000 for information on the shooter.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics