The San Joaquin County sheriff on Sunday (Nov 30) shared more details regarding the brutal mass shooting in California’s Stockton during a press conference. The authorities confirmed that four people, including three minors, and 15 others were injured in the shooting, which happened at a banquet hall near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue. The police have described the shooting as a “targeted incident” at a child’s birthday party.

The sheriff’s office said that the deceased were aged 8, 9, 14, and 21 years. It added that detectives remained on the scene for processing evidence with the assistance of the California Department of Justice. The probe is ongoing, and the investigators are exploring all possibilities that led to the incident.

What we know about the suspect and shooting

Sheriff Patrick Withrow said that the authorities believe that multiple shooters were responsible for the incident. He added that the shooting started indoors but went on outdoors. Authorities have not detained anyone in connection with the shooting yet.

The sheriff added that the details about the guns used in the incident will be clear after ballistics tests. Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi called the shooting an incident of “gang violence” and a “terrorist act”.

“Gang violence exists in cities across the country, but this act was a pure act of terrorism. A complete, cowardly Terrorist Act!” she said. “The person or people responsible will lose their freedom for life. But they also handed out a life sentence to their own families and to the people who may have loved them. Because once they are arrested, they will NEVER see the light of day again!”

She further warned, “And let me be very clear to anyone who hides, shields, or harbors these terrorists. You are putting yourself at risk of having your door kicked in, your home raided, and being arrested for aiding and abetting. If you protect them, you become part of this. And you will face the consequences.”