/California senator forcibly removed from Kristi Noem’s briefing in LA | WATCH

Amid the rising tensions over the controversial immigration raids, California Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a press conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles on Thursday (Jun 12).

Senator Padilla was dragged from the room during the press briefing in a federal building as he tried to question Noem over recent events in the second-largest city of the US.

“I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary,” he said.

However, two men grappled with him in front of reporters and dragged him out of the room. The senator was then pushed by FBI agents, who handcuffed him.

The footage of the incident has been circulating widely on social media, with Democrats condemning the incident.

Padilla is one of the two Democratic senators representing California in the upper chamber of Congress.

DHS claims Padilla ‘lunged’ at Noem

The Department of Homeland Security has said that Padilla “lunged” at Noem.

“Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X.

“Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands. Secret Service thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately. Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15 minute meeting,” she said.

Noem said Padilla’s interruption was “inappropriate”, adding that he had not requested a meeting with her.

Democrats react

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the incident “outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful.”

“Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now,” he added.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote on social media, “What just happened to Sen Alex Padilla is absolutely abhorrent and outrageous. He is a sitting United States Senator. This administration’s violent attacks on our city must end.”

Kamala Harris said, “United States Senator Alex Padilla was representing the millions of Californians who are demanding answers to this Administration's actions in Southern California. This is a shameful and stunning abuse of power.”