California cops on hunt for serial killer who shot five in recent months

The police in California are on a hunt for a serial killer who ambushed five men separately in recent months and shot them dead alone in the dark.

The cops are clueless as to why the killer specifically targeted these men, as they couldn’t find any signs of robbery or injuries. None of the victims are related to one another.

On Monday, Stockton police officer Joseph Silva said that the shootings— which all took place within a radius of a few square miles—do not seem to be related to gangs or drugs.

The cops have announced a $95,000 reward for information about the accused, who has been declared a “person of interest”.

The police are yet to identify this person who appeared in videos from several of the crime scenes. He said to be dressed all in black and wearing a black cap.

Police said that none of the killings was captured by CCTVs and they have not recovered any firearms.

"We don't have any video of anybody holding any gun or actually committing a crime," Silva told AP news agency on Monday.

The officer said that the available footage and ballistic evidence point to the five killings done by the same person.

All of the victims were reportedly shot by a handgun, but it is not clear whether the same gun was used.

“It definitely meets the definition of a serial killer…What makes this different is the shooter is just looking for an opportunity and unfortunately our victims were alone in a dark area,” Silva was quoted as saying.

According to him, the first shooting occurred on July 8, while the latest one took place on Tuesday around 2 am.

The latest victim was a 54-year-old man who was shot in a residential area just north of downtown. The youngest victim was said to be 21.

(With inputs from agencies)

