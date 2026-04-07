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Cabbage hack to hide ketamine and meth: Thai police uncover massive drug truck

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 16:34 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 16:36 IST
Cabbage hack to hide ketamine and meth: Thai police uncover massive drug truck

This handout from Bangkok's Metropolitan Police Bureau taken on April 4, 2026 and released on April 6, 2026 shows boxes containing ketamine and crystal methaphetamine buried under cabbages in the bed of a pickup truck in Ayutthaya province. Photograph: (AFP)

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Thai police seized 1.6 tonnes of ketamine and meth hidden under cabbages in a truck in Ayutthaya. A driver was arrested, exposing a suspected cross-border drug trafficking network.

In a major drug bust, police in Thailand seized 1.6 tonnes of ketamine and crystal methamphetamine in Ayutthaya province. The drugs were found hidden under vegetables in a pickup truck. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested on charges of drug trafficking.

According to the police, the 39-year-old Thai man was nabbed by the police over the weekend when he stopped his truck at a petrol station in central Ayutthaya province. Upon searching his vehicle, the police discovered a massive cache of drugs concealed beneath bags of cabbage in the truck bed.

The officials said that the haul included about 900 kilograms of ketamine and 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. The substances were tightly packed and hidden to avoid detection.

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During interrogation, the driver confessed that he had been hired to transport the drugs for 100,000 baht ($3,000), the police said. Thai authorities believe that the man is a part of a larger trafficking network involving drugs being transported from a neighbouring country. They did not specify which country.

Under Thai law, drug trafficking is a serious offence and carries severe penalties, with a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Thailand is a major hub for illegal drug trafficking in Southeast Asia. Police raids and seizures of hard narcotics such as heroin and methamphetamine are not uncommon in the country.

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According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), drug trafficking remains a growing concern. In 2024 alone, a record 236 tonnes of methamphetamine were seized across East and Southeast Asia, marking a sharp 24 per cent rise from the last year.

Thailand remains the “main transit and destination point for methamphetamine” trafficked from neighbouring Myanmar, as per UNODC. The country has recorded the largest quantity of seized meth in the region.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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