Bus bombing in Syria injures 15 police officers, confirms interior ministry

The interior ministry of Syria's reported that a bomb strike on a bus transporting police on Monday left 15 policemen injured. The police had been returning from a mission in the southern province of Daraa when "unidentified terrorists targeted their bus with an explosive device", the ministry said in a statement.

"Seven of the 15 wounded suffered serious injuries," the statement added.

Daraa served as the origin of Syria's 2011 revolt against President Bashar al-Assad, but it was retaken by Damascus in 2018 as part of a peace agreement backed by Russia.

Years of bloodshed have plagued the province.

The Islamic State group, whose third commander was assassinated near Daraa in October, sometimes claims responsibility for assaults in the area.

Around 500,000 people have died and half of the country's pre-war population has been displaced as a result of the Syrian War, which was started by the suppression of pro-democracy protests.

