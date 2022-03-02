Burnt-out cargo ship with 4000 luxury cars sinks in the Atlantic

According to Portuguese naval officials, a huge cargo ship carrying luxury cars from Germany to the United States collapsed Tuesday in the mid-Atlantic, about two weeks after a fire broke out on board.

Officials reported that while being pulled to land, the Felicity Ace lost stability and sank around 250 miles off the coast of Portugal's Azores islands.

The ship drowned in an area that is nearly 2 miles deep outside of Portugal's economic zone.

Only a few bits of wreckage and a little amount of oil were visible where the ship sank, according to the Portuguese navy, and tugboats were breaking up the oil patch using hoses.

According to Portuguese navy officials, one of the warships that had been monitoring the Felicity Ace was in way to Ponta Delgada in the Azores to pick up pollution containment equipment.

The 650-foot-long barge can transport 4,000 automobiles.

The number of cars on board the ship is unknown.

According to The Associated Press, European automakers refused to comment on how many automobiles and what models were on board the ship.

Customers in the United States, on the other hand, were contacted individually by their Porsche dealership.

