'Burning Man' revelers get stuck in eight-hour-long traffic jam after festival ends

Burning Man festival, a nine-day music and culture festival in Nevada, United States, came to an end on Monday. The event that happened after three years because of COVID-19 saw high revelry and fun. But its end spelled woes for everyone going back home. Apparently, those leaving from the venue in the Black Rock desert were stuck in an eight-hour-long traffic jam.

Pictures of the traffic congestion are going viral and show 15 lanes of bumper to bumper traffic for miles. The Burning Man's official Twitter account asked people to postpone their return in view of the massive traffic snarl.

Exodus wait time is currently around 8 hours. Consider delaying your departure until conditions improve. If you must leave now, drive on L Street to prevent traffic jams. Drive slowly, watch for road debris, follow directions from Gate staff, and listen to BMIR 94.5FM. — Burning Man Project (@burningman) September 5, 2022 ×

This traffic that happens when people are exiting the festival is known as the "burners" and is a common occurrence. However, this year the problems seemed worse, especially because of the ongoing heatwave and the gas crisis.

Over 80,000 people attended the Burning Man festival, held ahead of the Labour Day. The festival closed with the burning of an effigy, called the Burning Man, a tradition being followed since its inauguration in 1989.

