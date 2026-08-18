/Burnham says UK will support Ukraine ‘100%’ after Russia warning over Kyiv's use of British-made drones

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reaffirmed Britain’s unwavering support for Ukraine after Moscow warned London of 'consequences' over reports that British-made drones were used in recent Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Burnham said the UK would continue to stand firmly behind Kyiv despite the Russian warning, insisting that Britain was not prepared to abandon Ukraine during the ongoing war.

"We are not fair-weather friends, we will be there in Ukraine's hour of need and that won't change," said Burnham. His comments came after the Russian embassy in London accused Britain of deliberately escalating the conflict. Moscow warned that increased British involvement in the war would result in a greater price for the UK, although it did not specify what form any response could take. Asked about the threat, Burnham maintained that Britain’s military assistance was intended to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia. "We are providing support so that Ukraine can defend itself and that's been the British position all the way through this conflict, by previous prime ministers, it remains the case with me".

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The latest dispute follows a significant increase in Ukrainian long-range attacks against targets inside Russia. Ukrainian forces have increasingly focused on oil refineries, logistics infrastructure and other facilities considered important to Moscow’s war effort. Russia has repeatedly criticised Britain’s military support for Ukraine, particularly its provision of advanced weapons and drone technology. British-made Storm Shadow missiles have also been supplied to Kyiv. The Russian embassy said London's actions will inevitably carry consequences for which it will have to answer, without elaborating on what Moscow meant by the warning.

Ukraine intensifies deep strikes inside Russia

Ukraine has stepped up attacks far beyond the front line in recent weeks, targeting locations around Moscow and other Russian regions. Russian officials said hundreds of Ukrainian drones were launched towards the Moscow region during the latest wave of attacks. Air defences intercepted many of them, while officials reported injuries and damage to infrastructure, including a Wildberries warehouse.

On Saturday night, Russian authorities reported one of the largest drone assaults in recent memory, with hundreds of drones reportedly directed towards Moscow. Several deaths were reported across Russia. The attacks have also targeted oil and logistics infrastructure, with Kyiv seeking to disrupt Russia’s fuel supplies, military logistics and wider war economy. Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically developed weapons alongside foreign-supplied systems. Its recent capabilities include long-range drones and the FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile.

British drones reportedly used in Russian strikes

Two British companies are known to have produced drones supplied to Ukraine. A military source confirmed that UK-made drones had been used during recent attacks inside Russia, according to reports. The UK Ministry of Defence has not publicly confirmed operational details surrounding individual Ukrainian strikes, but Britain has substantially expanded its drone assistance to Kyiv.

In April, the UK announced a major military aid package that included tens of thousands of drones, including long-range strike systems. Britain has described the equipment as part of its continuing effort to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s invasion. Burnham has also pledged to deepen technological cooperation with Kyiv. During a visit involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he said Ukraine could count on Britain for as long as necessary and indicated that the UK would share its new “Stone Cloak” technology, designed to help counter Russian air-defence systems.

Moscow warns of escalation

Russia has previously accused Britain of becoming increasingly involved in Ukraine’s military operations. In 2024, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that drones using British components and configurations had been used to attack Russian territory, including a fuel depot in the Rostov region.

The latest Russian warning reflects Moscow’s broader objections to Western military assistance for Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly argued that the supply of increasingly sophisticated weapons risks widening the conflict, while Britain and its allies maintain that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian aggression. The UK government has continued to reject Moscow’s threats and has reaffirmed its commitment to supplying Kyiv with military equipment. The Ministry of Defence said the UK was "committed to providing the equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's illegal invasion".

Civilian casualties rise

The escalation in long-range attacks comes as civilians continue to suffer on both sides of the border. United Nations officials said the previous month's civilian death toll in Ukraine reached 437, the highest monthly figure since May 2022. In the latest Russian attacks, 17 people were reported killed in Ukraine, including 10 people in the north-eastern village of Pechenihy. Homes, a cafe and a post office were among the locations hit.

Three people were also reported killed in Sumy, two in Zaporizhzhia and two in Kherson. Russia has also reported civilian casualties from Ukrainian attacks. Russian officials said five people were killed in the Rostov region during a weekend strike. The growing use of long-range drones and missiles has increasingly brought the effects of the war into areas far from the front line.

Wider concern over Russian hybrid threats

Moscow’s warning to Britain comes amid growing concern across Europe about possible Russian hybrid activity. European governments have reported a series of incidents involving drones operating near sensitive military, industrial and transport facilities. Although Russian responsibility is not always established, officials in several countries have warned of a growing threat from hostile drone operations and other forms of hybrid warfare.

German officials last week described the risk of hybrid attacks as “real” and “very acute” after a drone carrying explosives was reportedly found near Leipzig/Halle airport, a strategically important facility used by Germany and NATO allies. Berlin is also considering expanded powers for its intelligence agencies to respond to drone threats, including measures aimed at disrupting hostile actors. For Britain, however, the latest confrontation with Moscow has not changed its stated policy.