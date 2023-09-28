Burkina Faso's military govt says it foiled coup attempt
Burkina Faso's military government said on Wednesday (Sep 27) that it foiled a coup attempt the previous day. As per an official statement read out on state television, the government said, "A proven coup attempt was foiled on September 26, 2023 by intelligence and security services."
"At present, officers and other alleged participants in this destabilisation attempt have been arrested and others are being actively sought," the statement added. The government also said that the alleged perpetrators "had the sinister intention of attacking the institutions of the Republic and plunging the country into chaos".
Those behind the coup attempt have not been identified yet.
In September last year, Junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power, in Burkina Faso's second coup in eight months. The two takeovers were each triggered in part by discontent at failures to stem a raging jihadist insurgency.
On Tuesday, thousands of people took to the streets of Ouagadougou following a call from Traore supporters to defend him amid rumours of a coup on social media. This came a day after the junta suspended French news magazine Jeune Afrique for publishing "untruthful" articles that reported tension and discontent within Burkina Faso's armed forces.
