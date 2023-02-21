Burkina Faso: At least 51 killed in attacks by jihadist groups

At least 51 soldiers were killed in an ambush by jihadists in northern Burkina Faso, the army said on Monday, adding that around 160 of the assailants died during the counterattack. The army in its statement said that by the end of Monday (Feb 20), 43 new bodies were found, bringing the death toll to 51, AFP reported.

The attack took place on Friday (Feb 18) in Oudalan province near the restive frontiers with Mali and Burkina. The military patrol in the Sahel region, bordering Niger and Mali was the victim of the "complex" attack between Deou and Oursi.

The military in its statement added, "operations are continuing with an intensification of air actions that have made it possible to neutralise around 100 terrorists and destroy their equipment," the military added.

"This figure is in addition to the 60 or so terrorists neutralised since the beginning of the response."

Attacks have mounted since the start of this year, and have killed over 100 in the last weeks, AFP reported.

The army claimed that "intense fighting" ensued between the military united that had been attacked and an armed terrorist group.

Last month, Burkina Faso's former colonial ruler France confirmed that it would withdraw hundreds of troops stationed in Burkina.

Being one of the world's poorest countries, it is battling a jihadist insurgency that spread from its neighbouring country, Mali.

The violence has led to over 10,000 deaths, as per estimation by NGOs and has displaced at least two million people.

