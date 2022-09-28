Burkina Faso: 11 killed, 50 missing after jihadist attack 

The recent jihadist strike in Burkina Faso claimed the lives of approximately 11 people and left about 50 people missing, the authorities reported.

After Lt. Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba overthrew Burkina Faso's president in a coup in January, he vowed to control Islamists and violence. Even though Damiba fired his defense minister earlier this month and took charge himself, insurgents linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State organisation have fueled the turmoil.

With the government's spokesperson declaring the toll to be 11 dead, an official in conversation with AFP said that the death toll may be as high as 60.

The convoy was attacked on Monday. These convoys, which are accompanied by the army, and transport necessities to communities, were blocked off by jihadis, who have detonated bridges over major roadways. Almost the whole convoy was burned, AFP reported.

Security sources reported that a Sunday attack on a different army-escort response convoy in Saehl left four injured. Another violent instance happened earlier this month, which claimed the lives of at least 35 people. Videos of the same were circulated.

Burkina Faso currently has at least 40 per cent of its regions outside of government control.

Since the insurgency began in Burkina Faso in 2015, thousands of people have died and nearly a million have been forced to flee their homes. An insurgency is being fought across most of the regions.

In recent years, the violence has started to spread more across the coastal nations of Togo and the Ivory Coast.

