Trump's primary liaison to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Steve Witkoff has been called a "bumbling f***ing idiot" by a White House insider. The source claimed that Witkoff takes part in meetings alone, and does not follow the protocols.

US President Donald Trump's special peace talks envoy has been actively participating in the talks with the Russian president.

Moreover, Witkoff has also tried to negotiate a ceasefire in the Middle East in negotiations with Israel and Hamas.

Sometimes, the US special envoy also uses Kremlin translators in a major breach of diplomatic protocol, the source alleged, according to a New York Post report.

The source further told the Daily Beast that Witkoff did not follow the usual security procedures in his meetings with Putin and other Russian negotiators in Moscow.

“There are certain protocols involved whenever there are talks at the Kremlin–and Witkoff does not follow them,” the insider said.

During the last meeting in Russia, Witkoff reportedly went to meet Putin without the unusual group of advisers, while the Russian president came with his aides, Yury Ushakov, and Kiriv Dmitiev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund.

“Nice guy, but a bumbling f***ing idiot. He should not be doing this alone,” a member of Trump’s first administration told the Post.

Meanwhile, former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul took to X, calling Witkoff a "mailman for Putin".

“If Trump finally got serious about mediating an end to the war in Ukraine, he would appoint one person to talk to both sides — shuttle diplomacy — and preferably someone with some experience in diplomacy. Witkoff acts as a mailman for Putin. He is not negotiating anything,” McFaul said.

Notably, Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff held their fourth round of discussions on Friday (April 25), with the Kremlin confirming that the talks were both “constructive” and “very useful.”

The meeting lasted three hours and included a discussion on the possibility of restarting direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

“There was a three-hour conversation that was constructive and very useful,” Ushakov said. “There was a discussion on the possibility of renewing direct negotiations between representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.”

