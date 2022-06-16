Buffalo mass shooting: Shooter charged with federal hate crimes, faces possible death penalty

The accused of killing African Americans last month at a Buffalo, New York supermarket, has been charged with federal hate crimes, the US Justice Department announced on Wednesday (June 15). Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old shot dead 10 African Americans on May 14. According to a criminal complaint, Gendron faces 26 counts of hate crimes and firearms offences. Notably, federal hate crime charges mean life in prison or even the death penalty.

The charges state that Gendron was motivated by racist hate when he shot at people. with a semi-automatic assault weapon. The charges said: "Gendron's motive for the mass shooting was to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar attacks."

The charges were announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who visited Buffalo and met with family members of those killed. He said, "Hate-fuelled acts of violence terrorize not only the individuals who are all attacked but entire communities. We fully recognize the threat that hatred and violent extremism pose to the safety of the American people and American democracy."

He added, "No one in this country should have to live in fear that they will go to work or shop at a grocery store and will be attacked by someone who hates them because of the colour of their skin."

The recent Buffalo incident and mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas shocked the nation. An increase in gun violence and mass killings have sparked renewed calls for reform of the nation's gun laws.

In the aftermath, a bipartisan group of senators recently announced measures targeted to control the recent increase in gun violence in the country. They have chalked out a framework for new legislation.

