A rare BTS video posted by theWhite House shows what press secretary Karoline Leavitt does before addressing the reporters for the briefing.

Advertisment

Trump's press secretary takes a pause, not to rehearse lines of shuffle notes, but to pray with her staff before the press briefing.

White House communications advisor Margo Martin posted a video on X, showing a rare "Behind The Scenes" in which she showed Leavitt's pre-briefing ritual.

Also read: Trump names Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary, she becomes youngest-ever to take charge of post

Advertisment

In the 16-second video, Leavitt was seen praying with notes in her hand, as she says, "Lord Jesus, please give us the strength, the knowledge, the ability to articulate our words and have fun and be confident. In Jesus' name. Amen."

Martin posted the video with the caption, "This is your @PressSec, America!" along with a praying emoji and US flag.

Advertisment

Trump named Karoline Leavitt as the White House secretary. The 27-year-old is the youngest person ever to take charge of this post.

Also read: Trump in, Obama out: Donald Trump's 'fight! fight! fight!' portrait replaces Barack Obama's in White House

Who is Karoline Leavitt?

Leavitt was born in Atkinson on August 24, 1997. She pursued her college education at Saint Anselm College, graduating with a bachelor's in communications and political science.

A report by the news agency Associated Press said that Leavitt is seen as a staunch and camera-ready advocate for Trump who is quick on her feet and delivers aggressive defences of the Republican in television interviews.

In 2022, Leavitt ran for Congress in New Hampshire, winning a 10-way Republican primary before losing to incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.

Moreover, the 27-year-old worked as a spokesperson for MAGA Inc, a super PAC supporting Trump before joining his 2024 presidential election campaign.

WATCH | Trade war: Nearly 70 countries have reached out for tariff deals: White House

(With inputs from agencies)