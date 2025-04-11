The White House said on Friday (April 11) that the United States will hold direct talks with Iran this weekend, even though Tehran insists the negotiations will be indirect.

"These will be direct talks with the Iranians, and I want to make that very clear," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt while speaking to reporters.

"The president believes in diplomacy, direct talks, talking directly in the same room," she added.

Mixed messages ahead of US-Iran talks

The talks are set to take place in Oman, with both sides preparing for what could be a tense diplomatic meeting.

Iran, however, has denied that the discussions will be face-to-face. Instead, Tehran has described the upcoming meeting as “indirect.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will lead the Iranian delegation, while President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will represent the US. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi will act as the go-between.

Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on X that Araghchi was travelling to Oman “with full authority for indirect negotiations with America.”

He also said that Iran was looking for “a real, just deal, away from media show and rhetoric.” According to him, the key proposals are ready, and if the US is serious, an agreement could be reached.

Tehran calls for respect

Iran’s foreign ministry has also spoken out, urging the US to appreciate Iran’s decision to engage in the talks. It criticised what it called America’s ongoing “confrontational hoopla.”

Meanwhile, President Trump has repeated his warning that military action remains a possibility if negotiations do not succeed.

“Absolutely,” Trump said when asked if a military option was still on the table.

Back in his first term, Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and five other world powers. That agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aimed to limit Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting sanctions. After the US withdrew and imposed new sanctions, Iran responded by stepping back from some of its commitments under the deal.

(With inputs from agencies)