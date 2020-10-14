BTS Controversy: How long can the world afford to dance to China's whims?

South Korean boyband BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after its leader made remarks about the Korean War, prompting several big-name brands, including Samsung, to distance themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar.

The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for big brands in China, the world's second-largest economy.

"We will always remember the history of pain that our two nations shared together and the sacrifices of countless men and women. After 70 years, the world we are living in is much closer than before. Boundaries in many aspects are getting more blurred. As members of the global community, we should build a deeper understanding and solidarity to be happier together. In pursuit of this cause, BTS will always remind ourselves of the meaning of the Van Fleet award and keep doing our best in all that we do," said the the leader of BTS, known by the initials RM.

Not once did he mention the Chinese regime - but the Chinese social media is filled with outrage. Thousands are registering their offence against the band for not recognizing the role of Chinese soldiers who fought alongside North Korea.

The controversy has progressed to the diplomatic stage - the Chinese foreign ministry is up in arms.

Zhao Lijian, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman said that "I have also noticed the relevant reports and the reaction of Chinese netizens to this matter. What I want to say is that it should be our common pursuit to take history as a mirror, face the future, cherish peace, and promote friendship. It is worth our joint efforts.”

The comments touched off heated debate on social media in China. "They should not make any money from China," one angry user said on the Weibo platform, referring to BTS.

"If you want to make money from Chinese fans you have to consider Chinese feelings." Posts featuring Samsung`s BTS special edition smartphones and earphones disappeared from Chinese e-commerce platforms Tmall and JD.com as the controversy swirled.

Chinese netizens are not taking this matter lightly and after diplomats -- activists and journalists, now artists have become the latest victim of China's political correctness and fervent nationalism.

