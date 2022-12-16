Brittney Griner breaks silence on return from Russia, to play in WNBA in 2023

American basketball star Brittney Griner thanked her friends and family in her first statement since returning home from Russia and said that she will be getting back to her career in 2023. Griner, who was arrested by the Russian police at the Moscow Airport for carrying cannabis oil in her luggage, was released in a high-profile prisoner exchange involving Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on December 8.

"It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn," Griner wrote on Instagram on Friday. "I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help."

Along with the post, Griner also posted a picture of her stepping off a plane in Texas along with another picture with her wife Cherelle. The basketball star also thanked United States President Joe Biden for securing her release from the Russian prison where she was sentenced to nine years.

"President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too," she wrote in her Instagram post according to ABC News. "I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole."

Regarding her basketball career, Griner confirmed that she will play for Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA.