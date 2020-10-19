British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mulling resignation due to low salary

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is allegedly mulling to resign after six months due to low salary.

According to British daily tabloid 'The Daily Mirror', Johnson earns approximately $1,95,000, that is, £1,50,400 and he plans on resigning to leave office as soon as he gets Brexit done and navigating his country through the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Kingdom trying to forge a rudimentary free trade agreement with the European Union before the end of the year.

Some unnamed Tory MPs believe that the prime minister finds his salary underwhelming even in comparison to his previous occupation.

The article also suggest that Johnson believes that he cannot get past his predecessor Theressa May who resigned after the Brexit treaty got rejected.

Johnson has earned £1 million in lecture circuits since May's resignation and believes that he can earn at least twice as much by doing the same.

He had earned $206885 in just two lectures two speeches in one month shortly before he became prime minister.

Previously, Johnson had a steady income of $30,000 per month and $355584 annually as a Daily Telegraph columnist.

He needs to pay ex-wife Marina Wheeler a significant part of his income as alimony and his 7-year-old son Wilfred still needs financial support.