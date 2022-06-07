British PM Boris Johnson providing Ukraine with exactly the right weapons: Zelensky

Thanking British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a "complete" understanding of Kyiv's needs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the UK has been providing weapons Kyiv needs to fight the war with Russia.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the complete understanding of our demands and preparedness to provide Ukraine with exactly the weapons that it so needs to protect the lives of our people," Zelensky said.

It comes after the UK defied Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning and announced that it will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away.

In a pivotal battle of the Kremlin offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian and Russian troops are fighting street by street for control of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk.

"Looking for ways to avoid the food crisis & unblock (Ukraine's) ports," Zelensky and Johnson held a phone conversation after Russia's naval blockade of Ukraine due to which Kyib is not able to export a majority of its agricultural produce.

It comes after a large rebellion in Johnson's Conservative Party over the so-called "partygate" scandal dealt a blow to his authority even though he survived a confidence vote in the UK.

In a move that could severely weaken Ukraine’s standing and allow the Russian military to advance closer to the center of the country, Zelensky also said Moscow’s forces intend to take the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia which is home to more than 700,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

