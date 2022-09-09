British national anthem to change to 'God Save the King' after King Charles III assumes the throne

A memorial service for the Queen will conclude with the singing of the first official version of 'God Save the King' at St. Paul's Cathedral.

As a sign that King Charles III has now succeeded Queen Elizabeth II as monarch, the words "Queen" will be replaced with "King" and "her victorious" with "him victorious" in the national song.

Following the King's arrival at Buckingham Palace on Friday, large groups sung the song outside the palace on their own.

The England vs. South Africa Third Test Match, which was suspended on Friday as a result of the Queen's passing, is scheduled to resume on Saturday at the Kia Oval, where the new lyrics are anticipated to be performed.

The 6pm ceremony at St. Paul's, which is free to the public and is being broadcast live by the BBC, is not anticipated to draw any royal family members.

If it coincides with the service, audio of the King's televised speech to the country will be played within the cathedral.

A cathedral spokeswoman claimed that 2,000 seats have been made available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis. She added that all of the wristbands for the evening service have already been given out.

