British intelligence agency says dyslexics possess skills that it requires

A British intelligence agency has said that its apprentices are four times more likely to have dyslexia as compared to other organisations' programmes.

Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) said dyslexics possess important skills like spotting patterns, which is very important for a spy agency.

"We're looking for people who can see something that's out of place in a bigger picture, who have good visual awareness and can spot anomalies," Jo Cavan, the director of strategy, policy and engagement at GCHQ, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"If they're sifting through large amounts of data from a large number of sources to prevent a terrorist attack or a serious organised criminal, skills such as pattern recognition are key. A lot of dyslexic colleagues have those strengths."

In its existence of 100 years, the agency has given importance to neurodiversity and the best-known example is codebreaker Alan Turing, Cavan said.

Turing was a famous codebreaker who is known for his works in the Second World War.

Charlotte, a data analyst at GCHQ, said her dyslexic thinking had assisted her professionally, though she had also been benefited by working in a supportive environment that recognises her challenges.

"I'm often looking through a lot of data and I find that my dyslexia helps me to see the bigger picture and spot patterns that aren't always obvious to everyone else around me. I also find that my approach to finding solutions is very different. I often think quite fast and outside of the box," Charlotte said.

