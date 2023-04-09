British-Indian Sanjay Modhwadia confirmed as Leicester mayoral candidate for Conservatives

In Leicester, England, a British-Indian city councillor has been selected as the Conservative party's candidate for mayor for the upcoming local elections in May. Sanjay Modhwadia, who as per a BBC report, is the city councillor for North Evington, will stand against Sir Peter Soulsby, who has held the mayoral role since it was created 12 years ago.

Following a by-election which resulted in the Conservatives winning their second of the 54 council seats, Modhwadia, who has served on the council since October of last year, was chosen to represent his ward.

As per Guardian, Modhwadia is a local businessman who has pushed for a Made in Leicester brand to bolster the city's global name and has advocated for the support of the city's textile factories.

The announcement comes as conservative and labour members in recent days have pledged to remove the role Modhwadia would be contesting for.

Rita Patel, a former Labour councillor of Indian descent, also declared that she will abolish the office. Patel will now run as an independent in the election, along with Padmini Chamund, Nita Solanki, and Mahendra Valand.

Patel was reportedly one of seven council members of Indian descent who were omitted by the Labour Party when Hindu-Muslim rioting broke out in August and September of last year.

Hemant Rae Bhati and Rashmikant Joshi, also among the labour candidates who were deselected, have joined the Conservative Party.



Leicester, as per IANS, witnessed communal unrest in August and September 2022. Last year, the area saw tensions between British-Indian Hindus and British-Pakistani Muslims. While a singular cause of the unrest remains unclear, community leaders and analysts have pointed to the 28 August 2022 Asia Cup match between Pakistan and India as the catalyst.

(With inputs from agencies)

