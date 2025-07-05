/British Embassy posts cheeky meme on US Independence Day. Netizens react

The British Embassy in Washington took to social media to poke fun at the United States on July 4 as Americans marked their Independence Day. Sharing a meme on X, the embassy humorously seemed to wish for unfavourable weather conditions on the holiday across the country.

Using the meme format from a widely seen scene in the 2023 documentary series Beckham, the post images a cheeky exchange between English soccer player David Beckham and his musician wife, Victoria Beckham. First, Victoria says, “We love the Fourth of July!” but later says, “I hope it pours down and the BBQs go out.”

“Enjoy your big day! Honestly…” the embassy wrote in the caption along with sharing the meme.

The lighthearted post reflects the history of strained relations between the two nations. However, the US and UK have maintained close ties, which former prime minister Winston Churchill referred to as a “special relationship” in the 1940s.

Social media reacts

Social media users flooded the comments section as some laughed, while some seemed to write bitter replies.

“LOL this is hilarious!!! I was in London on 4th of July once and… it was definitely a little awkward!! BUT… no matter what, yall are our family. And we love you. We understand your jealousy, it’s cool,” a user posted on X.

“This is the best 4th of July meme I've seen. Well played, Brits. Glad we are friends now,” commented a person.

“You guys are hilarious!” another said. One person said, “Much love to our British brothers and sisters.” “We couldn’t have done it without you!” said another.

A user wrote, “Ironic that the meme you used is two of your biggest celebrities that had to move to America for better opportunities.”

One person said, “Someone still isn’t over the ass kicking we gave you in 1776.”