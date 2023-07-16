British Defence Minister Wallace to step down as lawmaker in next poll

British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said on Saturday (July 15) that he would step down as a member of parliament (MP) in the next national election, and would leave the government when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak carries out his next cabinet reshuffle. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Wallace said, "I'm not standing next time," but ruled out going prematurely and forcing a by-election.

Wallace said he told his plans (to step down as MP) to Sunak on June 16 but hoped to announce them over the summer before leaks forced his hand. A member of the Conservative Party, Wallace has been the MP for Wyre and Preston North and its predecessor constituency in northwest England since 2005.

He told The Sunday Times that his greatest concern was the danger of military conflict with Russia, adding Britain could be drawn into more conflicts. 'If Putin loses in Ukraine...': Wallace Wallace said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin loses in Ukraine, he would be deeply wounded. "He’s still got an air force and he’s still got a navy — and we see his navy do quite aggressive manoeuvres. Putin is not done with us yet. There is an ability for him, in the next three or four years, to lash out," he said.

On Wednesday, Wallace warned Ukraine that its international allies were not Amazon and Kyiv needed to show gratitude for weapons donations. Speaking at the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania, Wallace recalled that when he travelled to Ukraine last year, he was presented with a list of weapons.

"You know, we're not Amazon. I told them that last year when I drove 11 hours to be given a list."

Later in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he did not understand the British minister's comments. "We were always grateful to the UK, prime ministers and the minister of defence because the people are always supporting us. I didn't know what he meant and how else we should be grateful. Maybe the minister wants something special but we have wonderful relations," Zelensky said.

Britain has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian offensive in February last year. Prime Minister Sunak had earlier said that Britain and its allies would double down on support for Ukraine.

