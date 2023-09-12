ugc_banner

Britain weighs banning American XL bully dogs after deadly attack on 11-year-old

Updated: Sep 12, 2023

American XL Bully dog | Wikimedia Commons Photograph:(Others)

Britain's Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, said that she was seeking "urgent advice" about potential prohibition of American Bully dogs after a recent dog attack on an 11-year-old girl.

Braverman has initiated the process of seeking counsel on outlawing XL Bully dogs, after an incident in Birmingham over the weekend when a girl was harmed by one of the dogs of XL Bully breed, and two intervening men were also injured.

Expressing her shock and concern, Braverman described the American XL Bully as a significant and lethal threat to communities, especially children, in a social media statement. She stressed the need for immediate action.

UK deliberating ban on XL Bully dogs: What happened?

The incident occurred on a busy road over the weekend in Birmingham when the dog escaped its owner's control and attacked an 11-year-old girl.

She is currently in recovery after receiving hospital treatment.

Campaigners have been advocating for months for a ban on XL Bully dogs, which have ancestral link to the American pitbull terrier.

UK's Dangerous Dogs Act

The Dangerous Dogs Act prohibits certain types of dogs in private possession if they get dangerously out of control in a public place or a private place. The law also provides for such dogs to be seized by the authorities.

Currently, the UK bans four dog breeds, including the pitbull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino, and fila Brasileiro, under the Dangerous Dogs Act. 

Also watch | A new law banning 16 dog breeds passed in Egypt

Notably, the XL Bully is not officially recognised as a distinct breed by the UK's Kennel Club. The Kennel Club argues against breed-specific bans, saying that responsible ownership and training play a pivotal role in preventing dog-related incidents, rather than focusing solely on specific breeds.

The term "bully breeds" originated from their historical use in blood sports like bull baiting, characterised by their muscular build and heavier bone structure compared to pit bulls.

