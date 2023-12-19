Bride decides to charge 'no-show fee' for guests who cancel last minute

A bride has come up with an idea to overcome the disappointment that comes when the people don't show up at the weddings, a 'no-show fee'.

As per a report by the New York Post, an Australian bride considered imposing this fine after 10 guests cancelled at the last minute to her interstate wedding after sending their confirmations nearly six months ago.

The payment to the venue was non-refundable, as per the reports.

"It's now one week out from the wedding and I have already given the confirmed numbers to the venue and paid the outstanding amount, which was $12,426," the woman said while speaking on the "She's on the Money" podcast.

"Within the last week, ten guests, who had previously RSVP'd, said that they were coming and have now cancelled citing that it's too expensive for them to travel interstate," she added.

The woman further said that if she did not "scramble to cover their seats," she would be losing out on approximately $1,336.

"Is it reasonable to request that they cover these costs themselves?" she said.

The bride also said that the formal invites were sent to the guests in the month of January with the majority of attendees sending out confirmations in July.

She further shared messages from the people who did not make it to the wedding which read, "So sorry, I know we RSVP'd yes and the wedding is next week but we just can't afford to travel interstate at the moment."

"Hope you understand, would love to have been there," read another.

Woman's take on situation divides internet

The podcast's audience was left divided by the woman's take on the situation with many backing her decision saying that the guests should pay for their late cancellations.

"No one books flights for an interstate wedding the week prior. The guest is 100% at fault here and is not a nice friend for doing this," one listener said.

"Given they said YES in July - they had almost six months to ensure they could save for it. Very disappointing they committed to coming but then didn't plan to be able to afford it," a listener said.

"Any other investment other than relationships has cancellation policies lol, so it makes sense to me that you owe the couple money or at least it would be the right thing to do... if you cancel late," said another.

"If you can't afford to cover the cost then have a cheaper wedding," said a person.

"This is the bride and groom's event so it's up to them to cover the cost and NOT the people they chose to invite," said another.