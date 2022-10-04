Breaking: 15 dead in latest bloodbath in an Ecuador prison

In the latest riots to strike Ecuador's troubled prison system, on Monday, at least 15 prisoners died.

As per an AFP report quoting officials from SNAI, the agency that manages Ecuador's prisons, the riots left "15 people dead and 20 injured".

The incident took place at Regional Sierra Centro Norte Cotopaxi prison in Latacunga in south Ecuador and as per a TRT World report, inmates armed with guns and knives clashed in the riot.

Officials have attributed the clash to national and international drug trafficking groups.

🔴 Al menos 15 muertos y 20 heridos se registran tras los enfrentamientos ocurridos en la cárcel de Latacunga, según reporta el SNAI en un informe preliminar. https://t.co/Lvb0Q4BDKE — Ana María Cañizares S. (@anniecanizares) October 4, 2022 ×

Videos of the incident are now going viral on social media.

#Cotopaxi Instante en el que los internos de la cárcel de #Latacunga escapan durante una balacera.



Hasta el momento hay seis heridos. @SNAI_Ec continúa con la evaluación del saldo de personas heridas.#CrisisCarcelaria #Ecuador



🎥 Cortesía pic.twitter.com/Y8B2UpOlKH — Gabriela Castillo Albuja (@magacastal) October 3, 2022 ×

The South American country's prisons have over the years been the scene of repeated massacres as trafficking groups compete for power and drug distribution rights.



Since 2021, at least 400 inmates have lost their lives in drug trafficking-related eight massacres.

(With inputs from agencies)

