Brazil's Lula da Silva to meet Biden on February 10 in Washington

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden in Washington on 10 February, the South American nation's presidency informed AFP on Thursday.

Left-leaning former trade unionist Lula, who was sworn in as president of Brazil on January 1 for a third term, will go to Washington, D.C., on February 9 for two days, according to his communications staff.

Lula has stated that he wants to improve strained ties with international governments, including those with the United States, that existed under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, who was often referred to as the "Tropical Trump," took 38 days to acknowledge that Biden, a close ally of the former Brazilian president, had defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential race.

On January 9, a day after Bolsonaro supporters invaded Brasilia's government buildings, Biden extended an invitation to Lula to visit the White House.

It was an assault reminiscent of when Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies)