Brazil's first lady tests positive for COVID-19

Brazilian first lady Michelle Bolsonaro has tested positive for the novel coronavirus a week after her husband, the Brazilian President, tested negative.

According to a statement by the President's team, Michelle is in good health and is being taken care of by the President's medical team.

“First lady Michelle Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. She is in good health and will follow all established protocols,” a statement by the President's House read.

She was last spotted on Wednesday where she accompanied Jair Bolsonaro to a public event to talk about an initiative for women in rural areas and indigenous communities, according to local media reports. Although, she was wearing a face mask at this public gathering.

Her husband, Brazil's President, had few weeks ago tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was reportedly taking the much-debated hydroxychloroquine for the virus. Hydroxychloroquine has been debated to not be very useful in fighting against coronavirus and it has been observed that it affects the human body in negative manner, when taken for coronavirus. However, Bolsonaro claims to have gotten better with the help of this anti-viral drug.

There has not been any clarity on whether or not the First Lady of Brazil will any attend any further event till she recovers, since the Bolsonaros have not shied away from attending public events, with or without masks, during this pandemic.

Earlier on Thursday, Brazil’s science and technology minister, Marcos Pontes, too, tested positive for coronavirus. He is the fifth minister of Bolsonaro's cabinet to test positive for the virus.