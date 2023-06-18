ugc_banner

Brazilians protest to demand cannabis decriminalisation

Reuters
Sao PauloUpdated: Jun 18, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

During the protest, attendees held signs defending the use of marijuana and smoked on the street. Photograph:(Reuters)

Currently, Brazil allows the sale and production of cannabis products, but companies must import the key ingredients.

Pro-cannabis protesters demonstrated in Sao Paulo on Saturday (June 17) to demand the decriminalization of the plant.

Amongst the main demands was the de-stigmatization of medicinal marijuana, said Angela Boin, member of Maesconhas - a word play with the words marijuana and mothers in Portuguese.

Currently, Brazil allows the sale and production of cannabis products, but companies must import the key ingredients.

Next year, the country’s Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) is expected to rule on whether companies and farmers can plant cannabis.

