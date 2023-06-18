Brazilians protest to demand cannabis decriminalisation

Pro-cannabis protesters demonstrated in Sao Paulo on Saturday (June 17) to demand the decriminalization of the plant.

During the protest, attendees held signs defending the use of marijuana and smoked on the street.

Amongst the main demands was the de-stigmatization of medicinal marijuana, said Angela Boin, member of Maesconhas - a word play with the words marijuana and mothers in Portuguese.

Currently, Brazil allows the sale and production of cannabis products, but companies must import the key ingredients.

Next year, the country’s Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) is expected to rule on whether companies and farmers can plant cannabis.

